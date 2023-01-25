×
Grammys: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile Among First Round of Performers

Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy are also slated to take the stage the live awards show airing Feb. 5 on CBS.

Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile
Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Brandi Carlile are among the first round of performers slated to take the stage as part of the 2023 Grammys celebration.

Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy are also slated to appear for the 65th iteration of the annual music awards show, produced by Fulwell 73 Productions. The Recording Academy announced the initial list of performing artists for the 65th annual awards show Wednesday. Additional performers are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The initial group of performers share a combined 30 nominations between them. Bad Bunny has three nominations, including album of the year, while Mary J. Blige is up for both album and record of the year for a total of six nominations. Lizzo has racked up five nominations, including record of the year, album of the year (Special) and song of the year.

Carlile’s seven nods span major categories like album of the year as well as rock and Americana categories. Luke Combs counts best country album among his three honors, and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” scored him record of the year and best pop solo performance nods among his four total. Petras, who has made history as a trans nominee, is up for best pop duo/group performance alongside Grammy winner Sam Smith.  

Last year’s ceremony featured performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo.

Raj Kapoor will be serving as showrunner and executive producer for the 2023 show, with Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Eric Cook is a co-executive producer alongside Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton and David Wild as producers. Phil Heyes is set to direct for the first time.

The Grammys will be once again hosted by Trevor Noah, and back in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena following last year’s show in Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The awards show will air live on Feb. 5 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

ad