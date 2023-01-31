Nine Fun Facts to Know Before This Year’s Grammy Awards

All Hail Queen Bey

Beyoncé already has 28 Grammys, and if she wins four more, she will become the most decorated act in the history of the music awards show. She’s nominated for nine honors, giving her a strong chance to surpass the record set by late conductor Georg Solti, who has won 31 Grammys.

A Supreme Journey

Diana Ross is on track to earn her second lifetime achievement award, but she’s still never won a competitive Grammy. That could change: The icon is up for best pop vocal album with her latest album, Thank You, marking her first nomination in 40 years.

Viola “EGOT” Davis?

She’s got an Oscar, Emmy and two Tonys, and a Grammy could be next: Davis is nominated for best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording for her memoir, Finding Me. She’s got some competition though: Jamie Foxx, Mel Brooks, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Questlove also are in contention.

Nothing Was the Same

Drake told the Recording Academy “honestly, never mind” when he decided not to submit his latest album for awards, but the musician is nominated for four honors thanks to his guest appearances. He co-wrote “Heated” on Renaissance, putting him up for album of the year; co-wrote and is a featured artist on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs,” up for best rap song; and Future’s massive hit “Wait for U,” which Drake also co-stars on, earned them bids for best melodic rap performance and best rap song.

Swedish Sensations

ABBA has become a Grammy favorite five decades after releasing their first album. The Swedish group, which never has won a Grammy, had their first-ever nom at last year’s show; this year, they’re up for four honors, including album and record of the year.

Latin Leader

Bad Bunny owned 2022 and had the year’s most-listened-to album with Un Verano Sin Ti, which is making history at the Grammys as the first Latin album to compete for album of the year.

TikTok Don’t Stop

The music industry has turned to TikTok to launch song campaigns and break new talent, and now the app is featured at the Grammys. Rosalía performed her album Motomami live on the video-sharing platform, and the performance is nominated for best music film.

Swift Songwriting

Taylor Swift has won album of the year three times, but she’s never been awarded song of the year. She’s competing for the prize for a sixth time — this year it’s with the 10-minute re-release of her 2012 Red track “All Too Well.” She shares the nomination with veteran songwriter Liz Rose, who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year.

