Grammys: Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff to Be Honored During In Memoriam

The lives and careers of Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Migos rapper Takeoff will be honored with all-star performances during the In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn, who died in October. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will join forces to sing “Songbird” to honor McVie, who died in November. And Quavo will honor his nephew Takeoff, who died in December, with a performance of “Without You” featuring worship music group Maverick City Music.

The Grammys will air live Sunday on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah will host the show, which will feature performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.

Presenters include first lady Jill Biden, Dwayne Johnson, Cardi B, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain and Viola Davis, who has a chance of achieving EGOT status if she wins best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording. She’s nominated for her memoir, Finding Me.

Beyoncé is the most nominated act with nine nods, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who is up for eight honors. Adele and Carlile both scored seven nominations.

For the top prize — album of the year — Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Adele’s 30 and Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days will battle Styles’ Harry’s House, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Lizzo’s Special, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and ABBA’s Voyage, the Swedish group’s final album and first of new music in over 40 years.