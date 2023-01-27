The Ultimate Guide to Grammy Week Parties

A few dozen bashes, invitation-only unless otherwise noted, are scheduled in the lead-up to the big night; here are the top ones to make:

JAN. 31

Amazon Music’s Artist Space takes over Culver Studios with a vinyl set by DJ Pee Wee (aka Anderson .Paak).

FEB. 1

The Billboard Power 100 event rocks Goya Studios.

The NPMA publishing association holds its Songwriter Showcase with performances by Sabrina Carpenter, Jimmie Allen and Demi Lovato at Nightingale Plaza.

Sony opens the Whitney Houston Hotel at the W Hotel Hollywood; the public pop-up includes an exhibit of gowns worn by the singer, who would have turned 60 this year.

BMG throws its Grammy party at Candela La Brea with Bebe Rexha and Logic among the performers.

Meta fetes the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at No Vacancy featuring a DJ set by The Originals.

FEB. 2

Jack Harlow performs at Warner Music Group’s bash at the Hollywood Athletic Club.

The Grit Before the Gram party at the West Hollywood Edition celebrates Black women in music.

The Downtown Grammy Brunch hits Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel.

Milk & Honey and BMI are among the hosts of the Award Season event at Ysabel.

Spotify holds its Best New Artist party in WeHo with performances from nominees and special guests.

Performing rights org SESAC holds a nominee party at the Dream Hotel.

The Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective recognizes Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone at the Hollywood Palladium.

FEB. 3

ASCAP holds its Grammy Brunch at the Four Seasons on Doheny.

The Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm, MusiCares, honors Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the first Persons of the Year Gala at the Convention Center.

FEB. 4

Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party returns to The Beverly Hilton, with Atlantic execs Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman receiving the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honor.

The 10th annual Gold Meets Golden party, with hosts including Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, will be held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens.

FEB. 5

The Grammy Premiere Ceremony takes place at the Microsoft Theater, followed by the awards at Crypto.com, hosted by Trevor Noah.

The official Grammy Awards afterparty is at the L.A. Convention Center.

Universal Music Group and Lucian Grainge will throw their regular postparty (location not yet announced).

