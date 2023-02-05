Beyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at Grammys

Beyoncé won two early Grammys on Sunday, setting the singer up to break the record for most wins in Grammys history.

“Break My Soul” — the No. 1 hit and lead single off Renaissance — won best dance/electronic recording, while her groove “Plastic Off the Sofa” picked up best traditional R&B performance during the 2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, held hours before the official show.

Beyoncé now has 30 Grammys.

The dance win marks Beyoncé’s first in the dance category. She shares the win with producers Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart as well as mixer Stuart White.

Beyoncé is nominated for more honors, including album of the year for Renaissance. The late conductor Georg Solti holds the Grammys record with 31 wins. The Hungarian musician died in 1997.

More winners were announced during the pre-show. The Encanto soundtrack, which topped the charts and became a platinum success, won two honors: best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media for composer Germaine Franco.

Following Franco’s win, composer Stephanie Economou won best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media — a new award — marking back-to-back wins for female composers. Economou picked up the honor for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

For the top prize — album of the year — Beyoncé’s Renaissance will battle Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Adele’s 30, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Lizzo’s Special, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and ABBA’s Voyage.

Performers at this year’s Grammys include Jay-Z, Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Blige, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star performance featuring Missy Elliott, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash, Queen Latifah, RUN-DMC, Lil Wayne, Rakim and more. And for the In Memoriam segment, Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor McVie and Migos’ Quavo and worship music group Maverick City Music will remember Takeoff.

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.