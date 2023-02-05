×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Beyoncé Breaks Tie With Quincy Jones, Edges Close to Making History at Grammys

The singer won best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony, held hours before the official show. She needs two more awards to break Georg Solti's 31-win record.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé won two early Grammys on Sunday, setting the singer up to break the record for most wins in Grammys history.

“Break My Soul” — the No. 1 hit and lead single off Renaissance — won best dance/electronic recording, while her groove “Plastic Off the Sofa” picked up best traditional R&B performance during the 2023 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, held hours before the official show.

Beyoncé now has 30 Grammys.

The dance win marks Beyoncé’s first in the dance category. She shares the win with producers Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart as well as mixer Stuart White.

Related Stories

Grammy Statues
Music News

Grammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Lil Wayne, Cardi B and Kevin Costner
Music News

Lil Wayne Lights Up the Stage, Cardi B Honors Label Bosses and Kevin Costner Remembers Whitney Houston at 2023 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Beyoncé is nominated for more honors, including album of the year for Renaissance. The late conductor Georg Solti holds the Grammys record with 31 wins. The Hungarian musician died in 1997.

More winners were announced during the pre-show. The Encanto soundtrack, which topped the charts and became a platinum success, won two honors: best compilation soundtrack for visual media and best score soundtrack for visual media for composer Germaine Franco. 

Following Franco’s win, composer Stephanie Economou won best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media — a new award — marking back-to-back wins for female composers. Economou picked up the honor for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

For the top prize — album of the year — Beyoncé’s Renaissance will battle Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Adele’s 30, Harry StylesHarry’s House, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Lizzo’s Special, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and ABBA’s Voyage.

Performers at this year’s Grammys include Jay-Z, Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Blige, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. The Grammys will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an all-star performance featuring Missy Elliott, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash, Queen Latifah, RUN-DMC, Lil Wayne, Rakim and more. And for the In Memoriam segment, Kacey Musgraves will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will honor McVie and Migos’ Quavo and worship music group Maverick City Music will remember Takeoff.

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad