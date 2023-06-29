Recording Academy Reveals 2024 Grammys Show, Nominations Dates

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will air live on Feb. 4, 2024.

The Recording Academy announced on Thursday that the event will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nominees will be revealed on Nov. 10. Expected contenders include SZA and Taylor Swift.

Songs and albums released between Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023, will be eligible for nominations at the 2024 show. The first round of voting will take place Oct. 11-20, while the final round of voting is Dec. 14-Jan. 4, 2024.

The 2024 Grammys will take place a week before Super Bowl LVIII at at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

At this year’s Grammys Beyoncé won her 32nd award, becoming the most decorated artist in the show’s history. She surpassed the 31-win record held by late conductor Georg Solti.

Harry Styles’s Harry House won album of the year, while Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” was named record of the year. Other wins included Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” for song of the year and jazz singer Samara Joy for best new artist.

Earlier this month the Academy announced the addition of three new categories to the 2024 show: best African music performance, best pop dance recording and best alternative jazz album. The Academy also specified rules around recordings created with artificial intelligence and changed requirements for its top award: album of the year.