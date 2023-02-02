Grammys to Honor 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop With All-Star Performance

The Recording Academy will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the Grammys with an all-star performance featuring Missy Elliott, Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash, Queen Latifah, RUN-DMC, Lil Wayne, Rakim and more.

The academy said Thursday that LL Cool J — who has hosted the Grammys in the past — will introduce the segment and give a dedication to hip-hop. Questlove will work as musical director and producer, while his band The Roots will play onstage, and Black Thought will narrate.

Others who will be part of the performance include De La Soul, Big Boi, Scarface, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, The Lox, Method Man, Raheim, Lil Baby, Too $hort, Future, Nelly, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Swizz Beatz, DJ Drama and GloRilla.

Questlove will produce the segment alongside Jesse Collins, Patrick Menton of Fulwell 73, creative producer and choreographer Fatima Robinson, and Questlove’s manager and President of LNU, Shawn Gee.

“For five decades, hip-hop has not only been a defining force in music, but a major influence on our culture,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Its contributions to art, fashion, sport, politics and society cannot be overstated. I’m so proud that we are honoring it in such a spectacular way on the Grammy stage. It is just the beginning of our yearlong celebration of this essential genre of music.”

The performance is part of Paramount’s initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. CBS, in partnership with the academy, will broadcast a special hip-hop music event later this year.

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys, which will air live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar is the top-nominated rapper competing for eight honors, including album, song and record of the year. Others from rap nominated for awards include Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Drake, Pusha T, Future, Latto, Young Tung, Gunna and Jack Harlow.