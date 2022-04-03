Grammys: How to Watch the Non-televised Premiere Ceremony

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, with a nontelevised Premiere Ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas occurring before the main broadcast.

Most of the awards will be presented during the Premiere Ceremony, which will feature live performances and be hosted by spoken word album nominee LeVar Burton and streamed live at 12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube account and on live.grammys.com.

“I’m excited to host this celebration of the best performers across genres and art forms,” said Burton. “I am incredibly honored in particular to be represented in the best spoken word category this historic year, with a cohort of five other outstandingly talented Black men, along with the words of the late great Congressman John Lewis.”

Artists scheduled to perform during this event include Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper and The Isaacs. Presenters include Arlo Parks and Sylvian Esso and five-time Grammy winner and former chair of the Recording Academy board of trustees, Jimmy Jam.

The Premiere Ceremony is produced by Branden Chapman, Ruby Marchand, Chantel Sausedo, and Rex Supa on behalf of the Recording Academy.

The 64th Grammy Awards, which will feature performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X, will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 5-8:30 p.m. PT. John Batiste tops this year’s nominations with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. tied in second-place with eight nods each.

View the Premiere Ceremony below.