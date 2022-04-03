Grammys: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah is hosting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ahead of the live broadcast, airing on CBS and Paramount+, several awards were handed out in categories at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton. (Check out the list of winners here.)

Meanwhile, several stars hit the red carpet beforehand. Take a look at some of them below.

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ben Platt Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie Lester Cohen/Getty Images

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tiffany Haddish Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Dua Lipa Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Cardiak (L) and guest Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Benny Blanco Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Paula Arenas Johnny Nunez/Getty Images FINNEAS Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Nas X Lester Cohen/Getty Images Dionne Harmon and Jesse Collins Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Bonnie Raitt Lester Cohen/Getty Images Joni Mitchell Lester Cohen/Getty Images Aymee Nuviola Johnny Nunez/Getty Image Big Chief Monk Boudreaux Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Meda and Karlie Redd Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Doja Cat Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Omer Fedi and Addison Rae Lester Cohen/Getty Images Diplo Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Dante Bowe Johnny Nunez/Getty Images KIZZO and Autumn Rowe Johnny Nunez/Getty Images