Grammys: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals

Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat are among the famous faces at the awards show, being held in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Lil Nas
From left: Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Lester Cohen/Getty Images ;Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah is hosting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ahead of the live broadcast, airing on CBS and Paramount+, several awards were handed out in categories at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton. (Check out the list of winners here.)

Meanwhile, several stars hit the red carpet beforehand. Take a look at some of them below.


Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ben Platt Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Legend Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie Lester Cohen/Getty Images

V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tiffany Haddish Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Dua Lipa Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brandi Carlile Lester Cohen/Getty Images

