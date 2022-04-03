Grammys: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet Arrivals

The 64th annual
Grammy Awards are taking place Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Trevor Noah is hosting at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Ahead of the live broadcast, airing on CBS and Paramount+, several awards were handed out in categories at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by LeVar Burton. (
Meanwhile, several stars hit the red carpet beforehand. Take a look at some of them below.
Olivia Rodrigo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ben Platt
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
John Legend
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Anthony Mackie
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Tiffany Haddish
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Questlove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Terrace Martin and Robert Glasper
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Rachel Zegler
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Jared Leto
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Trevor Noah and Harvey Mason jr., CEO, the Recording Academy
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Billy Porter and Fivio Foreign
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Elle King
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
BJ The Chicago Kid, Kenyon Dixon, Isley-Rose Dixon, Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Cardiak (L) and guest
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Benny Blanco
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Paula Arenas
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
FINNEAS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lil Nas X
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Dionne Harmon and Jesse Collins
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Bonnie Raitt
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Joni Mitchell
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Aymee Nuviola
Johnny Nunez/Getty Image
Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Meda and Karlie Redd
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Doja Cat
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Diplo
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Dante Bowe
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
KIZZO and Autumn Rowe
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Cameron Bartolini and Cory Henry
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Rita Lowery and John 5 of Rob Zombie
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Pierce Freelon
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Benedict Sheehan
Johnny Nunez/Getty Image
Janine Rubenstein
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Hila Plitmann, Danae Vlasse and Sangeeta Kaur
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Hai Nguyen and Sangeeta Kaur
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Gramps Morgan and Annabelle Manalo
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Valerie Bertinelli
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Cory Henry
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Doechii
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Robert Glasper and Gigi Sanchez
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Leon Bridges
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Christopher Cornell and Toni Cornell
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Amanda Kloots and Alina Vission
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Itai Disraeli, M.B. Gordy, Lili Haydn and Hamid Saeidi of Opium Moon
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Victoria Evigan and Jason Evigan of Elephant Heart
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Walker Hayes
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Byron Stingily
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Alisha Gaddis and Lucky Diaz
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Natalie Grant
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Sean Paul and Spice
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Black Coffee, Esona Maphumulo and Sean Paul
Johnny Nunez/Getty Image
Freddy Wexler
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Mayer Hawthorne
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Falu
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ledisi
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Bomba Estéreo
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Just Blaze (L) and guest
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Yung Bleu
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Illenium
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
BJ The Chicago Kid
Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
John Popper (center) of Blues Traveler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Tayla Parx and Kaine
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
DJ Millie
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brendan Hill of Blues Traveler