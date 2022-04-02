Grammys Telecast Will Feature Special Segment Dedicated to Ukraine

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.

The Recording Academy announced Saturday that it has partnered with Global Citizen and the Stand Up For Ukraine campaign on an effort to raise awareness about the country’s ongoing crisis during the 2022 Grammys.

As part of the partnership, the 64th annual show will feature a special segment during the live telecast showcasing opportunities for viewers to take action as well as contribute to the global and ongoing “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign. No other details about the segment were announced.

“We are heartbroken by the situation in Ukraine, yet still moved by the resilient spirit on display there every day,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement. “We hope the segment inspires our worldwide audience to get involved to support these critical humanitarian efforts.”

Host Trevor Noah told the Associated Press in March that this year’s show was “going to find the right place and the right space to do something,” and balance — through the show and those who grace its stage — itself as a moment of celebration, entertainment and an opportunity to raise awareness.

“It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” he said.

Global Citizen previously announced an April 9 “Stand Up For Ukraine” pledge summit alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The event is focused on mobilizing funding to support humanitarian efforts for Ukraine and to show solidarity with refugees around the globe, including those in Ukraine that have been displaced due to the Russian invasion, as well as Yemen, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

“There is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian crisis — members of Global Citizen saw this ourselves at the Ukrainian-Polish border,” the organization’s CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “Millions have fled their homes, with millions more likely on their way. Global Citizen has a history of responding rapidly to humanitarian crises, and this is no different.”

Just a day before, on April 8, Global Citizen is also hosting a Social Media Rally in response to a recent call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for “musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians” and other members of the international community to help those affected by Russia’s invasion of the country.

Among the artists, athletes, actors, and creators confirmed to join are Alanis Morissette, Annie Lennox, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Celine Dion, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Gloria Steinem, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, Jon Batiste, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O’Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, The Weeknd, U2 and Usher.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards are taking place Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be telecast live 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.