Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys Join Elton John as Headliners of Glastonbury Festival

Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will join Elton John as headliners of the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.
The festival, which released its poster and lineup Friday, will take place at the Worthy Farm in southwest England from June 21-25. John will play on the festival’s final night, which will mark his farewell show in Britain.
Others set to perform include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lil Nas X, The Chicks, Måneskin, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi, Fatboy Slim, Wizkid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thundercat, Joey Bada$$, The War On Drugs, Candi Staton, Chvrches, Kelis, Maggie Rogers, Amadou & Mariam, Mahalia, Alt-J, Christine and the Queens, Rina Sawayama and Stefflon Don.
More performers will be announced at a later date.
John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will perform on the Pyramid Stage. Yusuf/Cat Stevens will play the Sunday teatime legend slot.
Last year’s Glastonbury Festival featured performances by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eillish, Diana Ross, Robert Plant, Lorde, Noel Gallagher, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Herbie Hancock, Kacey Musgraves, TLC, Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM and others.
Here’s a full list of performers set to perform this year.
Arctic Monkeys
Guns N’ Roses
Elton John
Lizzo
Aitch
Alison Goldfrapp
Alt-J
Amadou & Mariam
Becky Hill
Blondie
Candi Staton
Carly Rae Jepsen
Cat Burns
Central Cee
Christine And The Queens
Chvrches
Ezra Collective
Fatboy Slim
Fever Ray
Flo
Fred Again..
Hot Chip
Joey Bada$$
Kelis
Lana Del Rey
Leftfield
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Loyle Carner
Maggie Rogers
Mahalia
Måneskin
Manic Street Preachers
Nova Twins
Phoenix
Raye
Rina Sawayama
Royal Blood
Rudimental
Shygirl
Slowthai
Sparks
Stefflon Don
Sudan Archives
Texas
The Chicks
The War On Drugs
Thundercat
Tinariwen
Warpaint
Weyes Blood
Wizkid
Young Fathers
Yusuf/Cat Stevens
