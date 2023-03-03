Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys Join Elton John as Headliners of Glastonbury Festival

Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will join Elton John as headliners of the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The festival, which released its poster and lineup Friday, will take place at the Worthy Farm in southwest England from June 21-25. John will play on the festival’s final night, which will mark his farewell show in Britain.

Others set to perform include Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Lil Nas X, The Chicks, Måneskin, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi, Fatboy Slim, Wizkid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thundercat, Joey Bada$$, The War On Drugs, Candi Staton, Chvrches, Kelis, Maggie Rogers, Amadou & Mariam, Mahalia, Alt-J, Christine and the Queens, Rina Sawayama and Stefflon Don.

More performers will be announced at a later date.

John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will perform on the Pyramid Stage. Yusuf/Cat Stevens will play the Sunday teatime legend slot.

Last year’s Glastonbury Festival featured performances by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eillish, Diana Ross, Robert Plant, Lorde, Noel Gallagher, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Herbie Hancock, Kacey Musgraves, TLC, Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM and others.

