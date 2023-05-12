Haley Lu Richardson Serves as Official Jonas Brothers Correspondent for The ‘Today’ Show

Haley Lu Richardson lived out an ultimate Jonas Brothers fan experience on Friday.

The White Lotus actress served as the group’s official correspondent when the band performed on NBC’s Today show Friday to celebrate the release of the brothers’ new album, titled simply The Album.

Richardson had revealed she would be taking on the role on Thursday and that her job was to attend the concert and try to “just to be functional and not cry and pee my pants.”

Richardson has been a fan of the band since she was a teen, sharing that she met the Jonas Brothers when she was about 12 and has attended nearly 15 of their concerts.

While a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden in December, Richardson reflected on her love for the band while the then late-night host showed a throwback photo of her standing next to the Jonas Brothers at a fan meet-and-greet.

“She was in love with the Jonas Brothers,” Richardson said of her younger self. “She probably waited for three or four hours in a meet and greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin. And she had made this tie, she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase.” Richardson then explained that the DIY tie she made for Nick Jonas was taken away from security and she never learned whether he got the gift or not.

Corden went on to surprise Richardson with a FaceTime call from Nick Jonas himself where she got to tell him how much he and his brothers meant to her while growing up and he promised her that the next time she came to a show to bring another tie so he can make sure it gets to him.

The surprise phone call and viral appearance marked the first of other Jonas Brothers-related surprises in store for Richardson as she took to social media in February to share that she was able to finally give Nick a DIY tie after attending the band’s concert in Las Vegas. “Dreams really do come true,” she captioned her post on Instagram, sharing images and videos of herself with the band and singing, dancing and crying in the audience.

The actress also later starred in the band’s music video for their single “Wings.” She told Today that she received a call from Joe Jonas about the video: “Joe called me. Joe called my cell phone, my actual cell phone.” “This was the most surreal day of my entire existence. I’m so thankful,” she wrote on Instagram at the time of starring in the video.

While a correspondent on Today Friday, Richardson couldn’t help but express her excitement.

“I can’t feel,” she said on the NBC morning show when asked how she was feeling. After watching the Jonas Brothers’ performance, she praised the band, describing the brothers as “amazing,” “so talented” and “11 out of 10s. Killing it.”

In clips shared on the show’s social media, Richardson could be seen shouting, “I love you, Kevin. I love you, Nick. I love you, Joe,” as they walked nearby before the concert.

Joe Jonas also took a moment to give Richardson a hug after seeing her in the crowd before the concert. “I’m proud of you,” she told him.

Richardson also got to surprise another super fan with concert tickets to a Jonas Brothers concert.