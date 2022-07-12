Hannah Einbinder, Joel Kim Booster, Megan Stalter Among Life is Beautiful Festival Comedy Lineup

The 2022 comedy lineup for the Life is Beautiful Festival has been revealed.

Among the stars joining The Kicker comedy lineup at the three-day Las Vegas music, art, culinary and comedy festival are Hacks stars Hanna Einbinder and Megan Stalter, Fire Island star and writer Joel Kim Booster, comedy trio Butterboy with Jo Firestone, Aparna Nancherla, and Maeve Higgins.

Einbinder will be featured in a live show with the Giggly Squad podcast alongside Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo. Acclaimed drag queen Latrice Royale, Saturday Night Live featured player Sarah Sherman, comedians Ricky Velez, Atsuko Okatsuko, Jordan Rock and Andrew Lopez are also set to perform.

At the event, festival goers will have an opportunity to watch live episodes from the podcasts Giggly Squad; Going Deep with Chad and JT (hosted by Chad Kroeger and JT Parr); Celebrity Book Club with Steven & Lily (hosted by Steven Phillips-Horst and Lily Marotta); and Y2YAY with Sydnee Washington and Marie Faustin. Nightly themed dance parties will also be held each night including a 90s Nite (expect 90s jams from *NSYNC to TLC); Simp City (timeless R&B classics and hits) and The Emo Night Tour where tunes from Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco, My Chemical Romance and more will be played all night long.

The festival, founded in 2013 by the late former CEO of Zappos and visionary entrepreneur Tony Hsieh, has hosted over 1 million fans and 600-plus artists. For last year’s three-day festival, which featured headliners Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala, over 170,000 attended, marking one of the highest-grossing festivals in 2021 nationwide.

It was announced in February that Penske Media and its brand Rolling Stone had acquired a majority interest in the Life is Beautiful Festival. Rolling Stone has plans to broaden the festival’s digital footprint and expand it into new territories while continuing to highlight musicians and artists and offer exposure to new cultural experiences.

