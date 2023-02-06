×
Harry Styles Shines in “As It Was” Grammys Performance

Styles performed his Grammy-nominated song "As It Was" in a silver, fringed pantsuit.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles JC Olivera/WireImage

The 2023 Grammys stage transformed into Harry’s House on Sunday night when six-time nominee Harry Styles performed at the awards show for the second time.

Styles donned a fringed pantsuit with platinum sequins and matching silver shoes. Surrounded by a group of dancers on a rotating red stage, Styles trotted from one side of the stage to the other, with the lively energy he’s become known for during his Love on Tour.

Styles came into the night with six nods: record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance and best music video for “As It Was,” as well as album of the year and pop vocal album for Harry’s House. The star was previously nominated for three Grammys in 2021 and took home the award for best pop solo performance for “Watermelon Sugar.” Ahead of his performance, Styles had already been awarded the Grammy for pop vocal album.

Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy were also set to perform at the 2023 Grammys.

Styles’ competitors for the night’s top prize — album of the year — include Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Lizzo’s Special, Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres, Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) and ABBA’s Voyage.

Not only was 2022 a big year for Styles’ music, but also he starred in two films: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Michael Grandage’s My Policeman.

Trevor Noah returned as host for the 2023 Grammys stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The awards show aired live on CBS from 8 p.m. ET to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to 8:30 p.m. PT.

