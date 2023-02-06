Grammys: Harry Styles Wins Album of the Year

Harry Styles accepts the award for Album Of The Year for "Harrys House" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Harry Styles took home one of the night’s biggest awards at the Grammys on Sunday, winning album of the year for Harry’s House.

Styles beat out fellow nominees ABBA (for Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyoncé (Renaissance), Mary J. Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Lizzo (Special) for the hotly contested category.

In his speech, Styles said he was so inspired by the fellow artists in his category and listens to them in his free time, saying, “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important to remember that there is no such thing as ‘best’ in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s going to get us one of these.”

“This is really, really kind, I’m so, so grateful,” he said before passing the mic over to his collaborators Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson. “This doesn’t happen to people like me very often and this is so, so nice so thank you very, very much.”

Harpoon joked he was keeping his speech short as Styles was the far more handsome one, shouting out his family, and Johnson did the same before adding, “Harry, you’re a legend.”

Styles, who performed hit single “As It Was” during Sunday’s telecast, also won best pop vocal album and best engineered album, non-classical for Harry’s House, and was nominated for six awards at this year’s show.