Hip-Hop 50: Run-DMC, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Lauryn Hill Perform at Yankee Stadium

Returning to hip-hop’s birthplace, classic rappers who pioneered the sound — as well as those who have proudly carried the rap torch — joined forces to honor the genre’s 50th birthday and celebrate its historic and global impact on pop culture.

It was only fitting that a venue as iconic as Bronx’s Yankee Stadium became the home for the eight-hour celebration, which included three dozen performers and nearly 50,000 audience members.

The universal love for rap was at the center of the night, and rappers like Nas and Snoop Dogg owned the night while also honoring those who came before them.

During his set, Nas brought out hip-hop founding father DJ Kool Herc and told the crowd: “This is our love. This is our bloodline.” Herc, 68, earned a standing ovation and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Kool G Rap also appeared onstage alongside Nas, and the latter called the former “my motherfucking inspiration.”

Nas and Lauryn Hill perform at Hip Hop 50 Live Concert at Yankee Stadium. Theo Wargo/Getty

Lauryn Hill surprised the crowd by performing her collaborations with Nas, “If I Ruled the World” and “Nobody.” She then gave a fiery performance of some of her past hits, including “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and the Fugees’ “Killing Me Softly” and “Ready or Not.” Nas took off his hat and bowed down to Hill, who told the audience: “Happy Birthday hip-hop!” As Hill left the stage, Nas told her: “I love you queen.”

Snoop Dogg had similar camaraderie onstage. The West Coast legend danced like a proud fan as Slick Rick performed and Doug E. Fresh beatboxed with passion and extreme skill, as the audience cheered: “Go, go Dougie!” After EPMD performed during his set, Snoop Dogg thanked the rap kingpins “for what you’ve done for me.”

Snoop Dogg also brought out DJ Hollywood and Too Short, whose performance won over the crowd, as well as fresher faces in hip-hop with FloMilli and Scar Lip. Wiz Khalifa also appeared onstage during Snoop Dogg’s set. When he performed the Paul Walker tribute song, “See You Again,” the faces of rappers who have died appeared on the larger screen, including the Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, DMX, Nipsey Hussle, Nate Dogg, Takeoff, Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion and more.

“Shout out to all the fallen soldiers out there,” Khalifa said. “This night is about y’all as well.”

Going onstage at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, Run-DMC closed the historic event that began on Friday at 6 p.m. with an explosive performance. Other top performers included Lil Wayne, who earned roaring cheers from the audience, and Fat Joe — who proudly performed shirtless — and brought out KRS-One, Peter Gunz, Remy Ma and Ashanti.

Darryl McDaniels and Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. perform at Hip Hop 50 Live Concert at Yankee Stadium. Theo Wargo/Getty

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who was born and raised in the Bronx, performed and also received the NYC Council Proclamation. He happily held the framed honor above his head as the audience screamed for him.

Other performers included Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, T.I., Cam’ron, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Trina and more. Kid Capri surprised the audience with Yankee all-star Derek Jeter, who thanked the famed DJ for inviting him to the event.

“We’re here celebrating 50 years of hip-hop,” Jeter said. “At the same time, I want you to look forward to the next 50 years.”