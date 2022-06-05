Hunter Schafer Makes Directorial Debut But Is Not Ready to Reveal Details

Hunter Schafer is now a director. The actress and model, who made her debut as Jules on Sam Levinson’s Euphoria and quickly achieved breakout status, confirmed to THR that she has helmed her first project. She’s just keeping mum on the details.

At a recent Euphoria event, Schafer, who reportedly is in a relationship with musician-turned-actor Dominic Fike, said she recently directed a music video — though she declined to name the artist or band. “I can’t say yet but, yeah, that happened,” she teased.

Here’s what she will say: “A music video is the perfect format to kind of experiment, especially as a new director. It seemed like a really good place to have the wiggle room to make some mistakes if I needed to, before approaching something much more ambitious, like a short film or a feature, which, hopefully, I will do someday.”

Schafer says she loves all aspects of the creative side, from writing to producing, and the spin in the director’s chair is a signal that more behind-the-camera work is in the future. Schafer already has a writing credit on her résumé after collaborating closely with Levinson to pen the special Euphoria episode centered on her character called, “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob.”

The Prada and Shiseido face has been on set in Germany filming her first feature film role in Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo for Neon alongside John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella, among others.

“It’s my comfort zone,” she added of the creative side of the business. “I love it all. I just want to keep soaking up everything.”

