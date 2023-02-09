South Korea’s Hybe Acquires Atlanta Hip-Hop Label Quality Control

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
South Korean music giant Hybe has acquired Atlanta-based QC Media Holdings, the parent company of influential hip-hop label Quality Control Music, home to Migos, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby.
According to a filing with Korean regulators, the deal is worth approximately $300 million, with Hybe paying a $250 million purchase price for QC, and issuing $50 million in new stock to QC’s founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas.
Established in 2005, and known as Big Hit Entertainment until 2021, Hybe is a multinational music talent agency, label, promoter, event management and production company. The company is home to K-pop phenomenons BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Lee Hyun.
Related Stories
The deal comes as Hybe increasingly looks beyond K-pop and the Asian market for growth and is the first big acquisition under Hybe America CEO Scooter Braun and gives the company control over one of the fastest-growing and most culturally relevant independent labels in the U.S.
Hybe America will now oversee the Quality Control label, with Thomas and Lee remaining in charge, under the direction of Braun. Hybe America also includes SB Projects (clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Kid Laroi) and Big Machine Label Group (roster includes Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts).
“Based on hip-hop, QC has been making a strong presence in the American music scene,” Hybe CEO Jiwon Park said in a statement. “With our shared vision, I have high hopes in what we can operate and achieve together.”
“P and I are ecstatic about this partnership with Scooter and HYBE and are confident they can get us to our global ambitions we’ve had in our scope since the beginning of the company as nothing means more than our artists impacting worldwide,” Lee added in a statement. “Over many years, Scooter and I have cultivated real trust and a common way of looking at the world and culture.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer’s Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Says She Was Learning About Allegations “As the Public Was”
-
-
Rambling Reporter
Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, LL Cool J and Denzel Washington Among Stars Who Witnessed History as LeBron James Broke NBA Scoring Record
-
Sam Smith
Madonna Says She’s “Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny” Following Criticism of Grammys Photos
-
Jeremy Renner
Evangeline Lilly Calls Jeremy Renner’s Recovery After Snowplow Accident a “Straight-Up Miracle”
-
Grammys 2023
Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Class Portrait: Kevin Costner, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Latto and More