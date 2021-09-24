‘I Am Britney Jean’ Directors on Revealing Britney Spears Interview: “She Told Us Exactly As It Was”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case heads back in front of Judge Brenda Penny on Sept. 29, with hordes of media and #FreeBritney supporters expected to descend upon the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown L.A.

Spears, 39, has spent 13 years under the arrangement, and during that time she’s sat for very few in-depth interviews. One of those went to World of Wonder duo Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato for the 2013 documentary I Am Britney Jean. The pair, who recently celebrated WOW’s 30th anniversary, told THR they support Spears’ decision to live on her own terms.

“I love her and hope she can move forward independently and do what she wants to do, which might not be what everybody else wants,” Barbato explains. “Some of the media obsession about it right now makes me nervous for her because it’s the flip side of so much that’s happened in her life. I hope she just gets to live her life as she wants.”

Pondering the pop star’s situation, Bailey says he recently revisited the doc and was once again struck by what Spears had to say about her extreme shyness. “She said how there are people made for fame and they deal with it very well, but she said, ‘I’m not really made for this industry.’ You know what? She told it to us exactly as it was. I love the film because she says many very wise, profound things, but [maybe at the time], it didn’t register. She is not the Britney Spears that we see reflected everywhere. That is her persona, her act, but that’s not who she is. Like Randy says, I only wish her well.”

Netflix teased this week that a new Spears doc is on the way, Britney vs. Spears, from director Erin Lee Carr. That follows Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears from FX and its New York Times Presents series.

