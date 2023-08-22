Source: Idina Menzel Is No Longer Being Managed by Scooter Braun (Exclusive)

Let it go: Idina Menzel is no longer being managed by Scooter Braun.

A source close to the Tony-winning star tells The Hollywood Reporter she parted ways with the talent manager in January after she announced in 2019 that she signed with him.

The last few days have been dramatic for Braun: news of Demi Lovato parting ways with the talent manager broke Monday, and last week Puck News reported that Justin Bieber had left Braun. Shortly after, Braun’s team said the report was false. Rumors about Ariana Grande leaving the manager after a decade bubbled online this week, and J Balvin parted ways with Braun in May.

Menzel, Balvin and Lovato are still listed as music clients on the Scooter Braun Projects website. SB Projects also manages Ozuna, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, Quavo, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.

Menzel is a Broadway star who’s earned three Tony nominations, winning best actress in a musical in 2004 for Wicked. She achieved pop star-like success after voicing the character of Elsa in 2013’s Frozen, achieving a major hit with the song “Let It Go,” which is 9x platinum (equivalent to selling 9 million units). More recently, Menzel has had roles in Disenchanted, Cinderella and American Murderer. She will also reunite onscreen with Adam Sandler in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, after starring opposite him in Uncut Gems.

Menzel has been nominated at the Daytime Emmy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019 and was named a Disney Legend in 2022.