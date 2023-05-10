Imagine Dragons Perform at Netflix Picket Line in Support of the Writers Strike

Imagine Dragons supports the writers strike.

The Grammy-winning band took to the Netflix picket line on Tuesday to show its support for the writers striking in Los Angeles and New York City. Piano player Dan Reynolds and electric guitarist Daniel Wayne Sermon, new L.A. transplants from Las Vegas, performed “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes.”

The musicians join a number of celebrities who have hit striking locations across both major cities to show their support, like Pete Davidson, who handed out pizzas in Greenpoint, Brooklyn; Ted Lasso writers and stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt; Cynthia Nixon; Bowen Yang; and Jay Leno, who brought donuts (again) to strikers in L.A.

Imagine Dragons’ performance comes in the midst of their Mercury World Tour, which kicked off in Miami in February 2022 and ends at Berlin’s Lollapalooza in September 2023. The band’s fourth tour is in support of their fifth and sixth studio albums Mercury – Acts 1 (2021) and 2 (2022).

The musicians taking to the picket line comes nine days after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ceased negotiations, and the strike began, with guild members and others picketing outside major studios and streamers for the first time in 15 years.

“We are at war with the studios,” a showrunner relayed during a WGA meeting of writers-producers, who gathered on Saturday to discuss studio demands following the first week of striking. “We can’t be at war one day and be their partners the next.”