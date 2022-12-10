Inside the Inaugural LA3C Festival: Lil Baby, Snoop Dogg Set to Take Stage for Day One

LA3C, Penske Media’s inaugural culture and creativity festival, kicks off on Saturday for a two-day celebration of music, art and food in downtown Los Angeles.

Lil Baby is on deck to headline day one, with Snoop Dogg, Seventeen and Free Nationals also on the bill; Maluma will headline Sunday, along with performances from Snow Tha Product and Tokimonsta.

Mustard, Gerardo Ortiz, Kyle, Fonseca, Chesca, Marc Segui, Monogem, Shawn Wasabi, Chicocurlyhead, Accia, AJ Hernz, Arius, Cam Girl, Cuco, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, Linafornia, LoLo, Lucky Light, Madds, Meirlin, Paper Idol, Peach, Rosegold and Vice are among the other wide-ranging musical acts performing throughout the weekend.

Inside the fest, held at Los Angeles State Historic Park, attendees will be greeted by a selection of some of the city’s favorite bites from the likes of Love Hour, Prince Street Pizza, Lil Bobacita, Cena Vegan, Gogo’s Tacos, Los Angeles Pizzeria Co., Lettuce Feast, Ramen Hood, Vchos and Tepito Coffee.

LA3C will also feature a collaboration with L.A.’s museums to celebrate renown and rising artists, with interactive pieces, large-scale murals and sculptures. Tiffany Alfonseca, Rogan Gregory, Amanda Ross-ho, Partick Martinez, Abi Polinsky, Edgar Ramirez, Jacolby Satterwhite and For Freedoms artist collective are among the artists featured at the festival.

Tickets are still available for the 21+ event, with GA ($99 for single day, $179 for weekend), GA+ ($149 for single day, $239 for weekend) and VIP ($399 for single day, weekend for $679) tiers.

Away from the festival grounds, Penske Media’s brands, including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Robb Report, are holding insider events throughout the city as part of LA3C weekend. The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg will sit down with Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey for an exclusive screening and conversation around Netflix doc Sr. on Sunday at the DGA. On Saturday, Deadline is holding a Contenders event; StyleCaster is putting on a beauty brunch; SHE Media is hosting a Meaningful Marketplace pop-up at the festival; and Vibe is throwing a 30th anniversary DJ set.

Sponsors for LA3C include Facebook, U.S. Bank, Homedics, NYX Professional Makeup, Maker’s Mark, Redken, ViX+, Anheuser-Busch (Golden Road Brewing, Michelob ULTRA, Bud Light Seltzer, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer), Rockstar Energy Drink, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal and Arrowhead Water.

Keep checking back, this post will be updated with highlights throughout the weekend.