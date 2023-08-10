At 50 Cent Concert, J. Cole Calls ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin” the “Best Album of All Time”

50 Cent and J. Cole perform during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on Aug. 09, 2023 in New York City.

During the New York City stop on his world tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, 50 Cent surprised the audience with guests including A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Moneybagg Yo, Jadakiss and J. Cole, the latter who called 2003’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ “the best album of all time.”

Cole performed “No Role Modelz” at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Wednesday alongside 50 Cent as fans cheered loudly. He was the last surprise performer and spoke highly of 50 Cent and his first album after the performance.

“Can I say this before I walk off this stage? If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n***as to ever do this shit — 50 motherfucking Cent, Curtis Jackson,” Cole said.

“Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is the best album of all-time. … It’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ at No. 1 and it’s Thriller at No. 2, and I love Michael Jackson but I promise y’all that,” he continued. “Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent, we love you my n***a for real. New York City, good night.”

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was a groundbreaking album that was highlighted by gritty lyrics, complex storytelling, fun hooks and more, establishing 50 Cent as one of rap’s best performers and giving him a pop star breakthrough. It was executive produced by Dr. Dre and Eminem and featured the hits “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P.” and the classic “In Da Club,” which 50 Cent performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show and won an Emmy.

50 Cent, who is 48, is performing songs from the album on his The Final Lap Tour, which kicked off last month. On Wednesday — his first of two sold-out shows at Barclays — he also brought out DaBaby, Yung Bleu, Flo Rida and Jeremih, who is opening on the tour and performed his 2010 hit “Down on Me” with 50 Cent.

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes, backed by Spliff Star, also opened on the tour and helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by surprising the audience with Slick Rick, who performed the rap staple “Children’s Story.”

“Slick is one of my greatest influences — from the jewelry to the drip,” Busta Rhymes said.