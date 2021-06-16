Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Shakur Poem on Late Rapper’s 50th Birthday

To commemorate what would have been her friend’s 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday evening shared what appears to be an unreleased poem from the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

The legendary musician and wordsmith was killed in 1996 at the age of 25. His legions of fans still celebrate his birthday each year. He was trending on Twitter Wednesday from all the messages.

Sharing the poem titled “Lost Soulz” on Instagram, Smith wrote in part for the caption: “Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words.”

In the video displaying the poem, the actress said, “I don’t think this one has ever been published, honestly. I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

Smith was close with Shakur — so much so that she spoke out against his 2017 biopic in which she appeared as a character. Smith pointed out a number of scenes in which she was depicted with the rapper that she said were inaccurate and hurtful. However, she celebrated the actors Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Shakur, and Kat Graham, who played Smith.

“Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” Smith said then on social media. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”