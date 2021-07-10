Jamie Lynn Spears Penning Memoir Scheduled for Release in Early 2022

Jamie Lynn Spears is getting ready to tell her story.

On Friday, Spears’ publisher confirmed that the 30-year-old actress is currently working on an as-yet untitled memoir, scheduled for release in January 2022.

“Jamie Lynn’s book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time,” Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Worthy’s website stated that Jamie Lynn’s book would be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, a reference to her older sister Britney Spears’ hit 1998 song “…Baby One More Time,” People reports. The publisher later corrected the information, stating that the title was “erroneously released” to book retail websites.

“We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” Worthy said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year.”

News about Jamie Lynn’s upcoming memoir arrives as Britney continues to battle her ongoing conservatorship, which gave their father, Jamie Spears, control over the singer’s life and career for the last 13 years. The 39-year-old pop superstar made a rare court appearance in late June to explicitly address her desire to end the “abusive” conservatorship.

In an emotional Instagram Story video days after her big sister’s powerful testimony, Jamie Lynn addressed her highly criticized silence on Britney’s conservatorship. The actress also recently pleaded with people to stop sending her family death threats.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children,” Jamie Lynn wrote in a short note on her Instagram Story with her initials “JLS.”

Jamie Lynn has two daughters, Maddie Briann Aldridge, 13, and Ivey Joan Watson, 3.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.