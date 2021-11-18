Jason Sudeikis Is the Opposite of Ted Lasso in Foo Fighters’ Video for “Love Dies Young”

Jason Sudeikis becomes an anti-Ted Lasso of sorts in the Foo Fighters’ latest video for their single “Love Dies Young.”

The comedian and actor has a starring role — alongside the band, whose faces are superimposed on the bodies of synchronized swimmers — in the nearly eight-minute video for the song off the rockers’ Medicine at Midnight album.

Directed by Foo Fighters founder, guitarist and singer Dave Grohl, the video follows an overly serious swim coach as he gives an off-the-wall speech intended to ready his team for competition. The actor appears most notably in the video’s first three minutes, where his intensive, abrasive and oddly hilarious commentary serves as the precursor to the band’s synchronized swim routine dubbed “the most important competition of your lives.”

“We get to do something that we love, that we’re good at. How lucky are we?” the coach asks. “You get to do your synchro. I get to coach you. I get to coach champions. Potential champions.”

“I yell at you because I love you. You listen to me because you love me,” Sudeikis goes on to tell the team. “Is this a weird dynamic? Yeah, sure, from the outside. To losers.”

During his lengthy speech, the coach — who wears an American flag tracksuit and speaks with an accent — confesses to not paying taxes, having “intimate” conversations with the swimmers’ parents and recalls the awkward timing of his own father’s death.

“There are judges out there that hate us. They hate me,” the coach confesses. “They are married to ugly people. And I tell them that. I share that with them because I am honest. I am decent.”

The remainder of the video features the swim team performing its routine as Sudeikis’ coach can be seen dancing around the pool while he hawk-eyes their every move.

The video collaboration between the Foo Fighters and Sudeikis follows the actor and writer’s own confession that the rock band’s hit “My Hero” inspired his writing for season two of Ted Lasso.

While speaking to Blink-182 Bassist Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio show, Sudeikis said the track was the first time the actor ever heard a song and “felt that I saw a whole movie about that song.”

“At least my interpretation of it,” Sudeikis clarified.