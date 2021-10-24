Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82.

Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time.

Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range.

The band, which was most active in the 1960s, made numerous appearances on pop radio programs including Hullabaloo and Where the Action Is; as well as variety shows such as The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson and The Merv Griffin Show. In 1964, Jay and the Americans opened for The Beatles at their first U.S. concert tour.

After the group disbanded in 1973, Black continued performing performing and often included “Pretty Woman” and “Cryin” in his live act as a tribute to music icon Roy Orbison. He also acted in the TV movie Contract on Cherry Street, which starred Frank Sinatra and Joe De Santis.

Black is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.