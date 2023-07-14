Jay-Z Honored at Brooklyn Public Library With Exhibit Celebrating His Life and Legacy

Jay-Z was immortalized as a hometown hero and king of rap at the Brooklyn Public Library, where his famed lyrics were plastered on the Central Library Building while the inside featured an exhibit celebrating the mogul’s illustrious career, from his many awards to album covers.

Jay-Z was surprised with the display on Thursday night, as music heavyweights, including Big Daddy Kane, Alicia Keys, Questlove, DJ Khaled and more, celebrated his life and legacy during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Jay-Z entered the building — as a band featuring Emmy-winning musical director Adam Blackstone played some of his hits — with daughter Blue Ivy Carter by his side, as patrons cheered loudly and filmed footage with their phones.

The Brooklyn Central Library, displaying the Book of Hov exhibit on Thursday. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Inside, attendees toured The Book of HOV, which was presented in chapters and included various photos of Jay-Z, from portraits to concert images to magazine and album covers. On display were the Brooklyn Nets jersey Jay-Z wore on the first night of his eight-show Barclays Center opener in 2012; various awards and honors, including an Emmy, Grammy, Peabody and inductions into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, where Jay-Z became the first rapper to enter; platinum plaques; the Carnegie Hall ticket when Jay-Z headlined the venue in 2012; a PCM digital tape of Jay-Z’s debut single, 1995’s “In My Lifetime”; a Roc-A-Fella gold chain; and a Rocawear bomber jacket.

The exhibit — which opened for a limited time to the public Friday — also includes a replica of Baseline Studios, the Manhattan sanctuary where Jay-Z recorded The Blueprint and The Black Album as well as the 2022 open letter from Roc Nation and Midwest Innocence Project urging the Justice Department to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

Attendees included Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter, Lil Uzi Vert, Babyface, Victor Cruz, Jerrod Carmichael, Miguel, Fat Joe, Jayson Tatum, Ella Mai, Angie Martinez, Charlamagne tha God, Tamika Mallory, June Ambrose, Kevin Liles, Big John, Steve Stoute, Michael Rubin, Stephen Hill, Zane Lowe, Tinashe and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

The exhibit comes in the same week Jay-Z earned two Emmy nominations for his work on Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show. He’s nominated for outstanding variety special (live), an award he won for last year’s halftime show, and outstanding directing of a variety special.