Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”

The guitar wizard, who died following a battle with bacterial meningitis, was remembered as one of the instrument's all-time greats.

Jeff Beck Royal Albert Hall In London
Phil Bourne/Redferns via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death.

Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78.

Among those sharing condolences on social media were musicians who had played with him over the years, including Osbourne, who noted that Beck performed on his album Patient Number 9, released last year.

“I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing,” the former Black Sabbath singer tweeted. “What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.”

Page, who played with Beck in The Yardbirds, posted a photo of his late former bandmate to Instagram and wrote in the caption that the guitarist “could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.”

Rolling Stones member Wood, who was part of the Jeff Beck Group in the 1960s, tweeted that “one of my band of brothers has left this world,” while Kiss frontman Simmons wrote that “no one played guitar like Jeff.”

Read on for more tributes, including those from Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Bill Burr, Paul Stanley and The Kinks’ Dave Davies.

https://twitter.com/tonyiommi/status/1613296351613157380

