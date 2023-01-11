Ozzy Osbourne, Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck: “No One Played Guitar Like Jeff”

Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Ronnie Wood and Jimmy Page were among those paying tribute to Jeff Beck following the news of his death.

Beck, a legendary rock guitar figure known for his innovative style and virtuosic talent, died Tuesday at a hospital near his home in Surrey, England, after contracting bacterial meningitis, his family announced. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and former member of The Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group was 78.

Among those sharing condolences on social media were musicians who had played with him over the years, including Osbourne, who noted that Beck performed on his album Patient Number 9, released last year.

“I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing,” the former Black Sabbath singer tweeted. “What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.”

Page, who played with Beck in The Yardbirds, posted a photo of his late former bandmate to Instagram and wrote in the caption that the guitarist “could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.”

Rolling Stones member Wood, who was part of the Jeff Beck Group in the 1960s, tweeted that “one of my band of brothers has left this world,” while Kiss frontman Simmons wrote that “no one played guitar like Jeff.”

Read on for more tributes, including those from Mick Jagger, Rod Stewart, Bill Burr, Paul Stanley and The Kinks’ Dave Davies.

I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9.

Long live #JeffBeck pic.twitter.com/hG6O9tzfij — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 11, 2023

Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3qnPOCyhUj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 11, 2023

With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023

Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!! — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 11, 2023

WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic pic.twitter.com/8LVeq47wxx — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 11, 2023

Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔



Jeff Beck, Guitar Virtuoso and Blues-Rock Innovator, Dead at 78 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/oJ2O1vqbDk — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) January 11, 2023

https://twitter.com/tonyiommi/status/1613296351613157380

His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.https://t.co/4h1DfXXmWI — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck, 78.

One of the greatest guitarists in rock history. pic.twitter.com/ZDI71r491e — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck, One of the Guitar Masters of the Rock Era, Dies at 78 https://t.co/f9jdO5dL5r via @variety Oh NO!!! One of the greats!! — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) January 11, 2023

Jeff Beck was the best. RIP — Brendon Small (@brendonsmall) January 11, 2023

the yardbird with high tops, black suit, shaggy hair, telecaster… i loved the jeff beck group album "truth" as a teenager. dry, wiry and wild. wonderful in interviews. seemed like a genuinely lovely guy. rest in peace guitar hero 💙 — matthew caws (@nadasurf) January 11, 2023

He was a great and innovative guitar player . Jeff Beck — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

Is this true about Jeff Beck is this really happining I’m in fucking shock I can’t believe it — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 11, 2023

RIP Jeff Beck. A pioneer and one of the all time greats. #jeffbeck pic.twitter.com/h7bTL3ZaxA — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 11, 2023