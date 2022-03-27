Jeff Carson, Country Singer Known for “Not on Your Love,” Dies at 58

Country singer Jeff Carson, who topped the charts with 1995 single “Not on Your Love,” has died. He was 58.

Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, publicist Jeremy Westby told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, he got his start singing in church. He later moved to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and performed locally before heading to Nashville.

Carson landed a deal with Curb Records in 1995, with his single “Yeah Buddy” released soon thereafter and giving the performer his first song on the charts. Next up that same year was “Not on Your Love,” which hit No. 1.

Subsequent single “The Car” also cracked the top five and earned Carson the Academy of Country Music Award for video of the year.

After a career that included three studio albums and 14 singles on the Billboard charts, Carson stepped away from the music business in 2009 and started a new career as a law enforcement officer. He remained a member of the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, until his death.

More recently, Carson had returned to music, inking a deal with MC1 Nashville and releasing a new version of previously recorded tune “God Save The World” in 2019. He had since signed with Encore Music Group and was working on music with such vocalists as Michael Ray and Darryl Worley.

He is survived by wife Kim Cooper Carson, son Dayton Grei Herndon Carson and other family members.