Live-Events Veteran Jesse Collins Named Showrunner of the 2021 American Music Awards

Live-events producer Jesse Collins, whose resume includes producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Grammys and the Oscars — this year alone — has been named showrunner and executive producer of the 2021 American Music Awards.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions said Monday that the show will air live Sunday, Nov. 21, from 8-11 p.m. ET. Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the AMAs along with DCP. (DCP is a division of MRC, which is a co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media titled P-MRC.)

“MRC has had the pleasure of collaborating with phenomenal artists and producers across various genres and proudly welcomes Jesse Collins as showrunner of the iconic American Music Awards,” MRC co-CEO Modi Wiczyk said “Jesse and his team bring tremendous creative firepower, expertise that spans multiple genres and formats, and an innovative mindset that makes them our ideal partners to shepherd this show into the future.”

Added Rob Mills, executive vp alternative at Walt Disney Television: “Jesse is a world-class producer who has incredible foresight and experience in the live-event space, and we cannot wait to see how he evolves the AMAs. The fans are at the heart of this show, and this year’s show promises high-caliber, unforgettable performances we’ve all come to expect from this spectacular night of music and celebration.”

Throughout his career, Collins has produced numerous awards shows and events, including the BET Awards, UNCF: An Evening of Stars, Black Girls Rock! and Soul Train Awards, along with TV series and specials including John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices and Change Together: From the March on Washington to Today. He earned an Emmy nomination for the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019.

Now approaching its 49th year, the AMAs are voted on by fans and honor artists across multiple musical genres. Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data, and reflect the time period of Sept. 25, 2020, through Sept. 23, 2021.

The 2021 show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, will be executive produced by Collins, Barry Adelman and Larry Klein.