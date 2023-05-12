Country Singer Jimmie Allen Suspended by Label, Removed From CMA Fest Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Country singer Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his record label and removed from the lineup for CMA Fest following allegations that he raped and sexually abused his former manager.

“In light of [the] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” a representative tells The Hollywood Reporter.

On Thursday, hours before the Academy of Country Music Awards aired live, Variety reported that Allen’s former day-to-day manager, identified only as Jane Doe, claimed he forced himself onto her and abused her several times.

Allen claims that they had a consensual sexual relationship.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives,” Allen said in a statement.

“The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” he continued.

Allen will no longer perform at CMA Fest 2023, which takes place June 8-11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have removed Jimmie Allen from our performer lineup,” a rep for CMA tells THR.

The singer, 37, released his debut single “Best Shot” in 2018 and it reached No. 1 at country radio and went platinum. He made history that week by becoming the first Black artist to have his debut single reach No. 1 on country radio.

Allen, who moved from Delaware to Nashville at age 21, has had success with songs like “Freedom Was a Highway” and “Make Me Want To.” He’s toured with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley and was named new artist of the year at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

The singer announced last month that he was separating from his wife of almost three years. They have two daughters and are expecting their third child together.