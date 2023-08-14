×
Jimmy Fallon Surprises Fans at Jonas Brothers Concert

The late-night host led the crowd in a sing-along of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Jimmy Fallon surprised Jonas Brothers fans at their Sunday night concert.

Making an unexpected appearance, the late-night host hit the stage at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. He led the crowd in a sing-along version of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”

“Huge thanks to @jonasbrothers for giving me the surprise guest spot on ‘The Tour’ tour. And thank you to @yankeestadium for turning it into the world’s biggest karaoke party. This is one of those nights I will never forget,” Fallon posted on social media along with a video.

“I brought my boom box,” he also yelled to the crowd as he showed off said boom box, which was attached to a cross-body strap.

“Are we having fun yet?” he added, to cheers from the crowd.

Fallon appeared after the intermission to reintroduce the group at Sunday night’s concert. It marked the second date on the Jonas Brothers’ The Tour tour, which kicked off Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Jonas Brothers — Joe, Nick and Kevin — are playing material from five different albums on their tour, including their latest, this year’s The Album.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick told People of their current tour. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

The Tour includes 90 performance dates and will head overseas after the U.S. portion. Next up is Boston on Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers have appeared on Fallon’s talk show, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, multiple times. In one appearance, the brothers performed “Sucker” with Fallon and the Roots using classroom instruments.

The Tonight Show is among the many shows that have paused production due to the writers strike, which began in early May.

From left: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during opening night of their tour on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium
From left: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas perform onstage during opening night of their tour on Aug. 12 at Yankee Stadium Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

