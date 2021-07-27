Joey Jordison, Former Slipknot Drummer, Dies at 46

In 2016, Jordison revealed that his exit from the band coincided with his getting sick with a disease called transverse myelitis and claimed that his bandmates confused his medical issues with a substance abuse problem. “I lost my legs,” he said onstage at 2016’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. “I couldn’t play anymore. It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I don’t wish on my worst enemy.”

It’s unclear from the family statement whether his condition had anything to do with his death.

Before Jordison’s departure, Slipknot earned three top 10s on the Billboard 200, including one No. 1 in All Hope Is Gone (Sept. 13, 2008). That album also ruled the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts. With Jordison, Slipknot also claimed four top 10s on Mainstream Rock Airplay, paced by a No. 2 with “Snuff” in March 2010.