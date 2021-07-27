Joey Jordison, Former Slipknot Drummer, Dies at 46

“The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time,” the statement adds. “The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.”
Former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, one of the founding members of the hard rock band, has died at age 46, his family announced Tuesday.
“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021,” a statement from Jordison’s family to Billboard reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music.
Jordison formed Slipknot in his native Iowa in 1995 along with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray. Slipknot announced in December 2013 that Jordison and the band were “parting ways” after nearly two decades together, though the drummer later said in interviews that he was fired. “No band meeting? None. Anything from management? No, nothing,” Jordison said in a 2016 interview with Metal Hammer. “All I got was a stupid fucking email saying I was out of the band that I busted my ass my whole life to fuckinging create.”
