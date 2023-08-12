Joey King on Joining Taylor Swift Onstage During the Eras Tour: “It Just Takes Your Breath Away”

Joey King may be used to having fans, but she was still blown away by the audience at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7.

Swift brought King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash onto the stage of her first stop in Kansas City to premiere her music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version),” which they all starred in.

“That’s a different level,” King told CNN of the experience. “It’s a very niche experience to walk out on a stage of 70,000-plus people.”

The Bullet Train star explained that she didn’t know the Grammy-winning artist would be bringing her onstage at all that night.

“I was like, ‘Bring me onstage?’ She was like, ‘Didn’t I tell you?’ I was like ‘You did not tell me I was going onstage,'” she continued. “Oh my God. I started sweating and freaking out, and I got really nervous. But it was incredible to just have that experience and feel that energy coming at you.”

King also compared being onstage in front of tens of thousands of people to the feeling of an ice bath.

“It just takes your breath away, and you’re genuinely caught for breath,” she said. “It was truly a breathtaking experience to see all those people that are sending all this energy at you directly. It was exhilarating.”

The Kissing Booth actress and Swift first worked together in 2011 when the former starred in the latter’s music video for her hit song “Mean.” When Swift reached out to King to star in the “I Can See You” music video, the actress didn’t need much convincing — or any really.

“She showed me the treatment for the video that she had written, and it was an immediate ‘yes’ for me,” King said. “I love Taylor. Who doesn’t? She’s amazing.”

The music video sees King, Lautner and Cash working together to break Swift out of a museum where she and Speak Now are being held against their will. In an Instagram post announcing the music video, the artist explained that the storyline symbolizes how it has felt for her to have her fans help her reclaim her music by supporting her rereleases.