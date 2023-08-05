Former Kinks Keyboard Player John Gosling Dies at 75

Former Kinks keyboard player John Gosling has died. He was 75.

The Kinks announced his death on the band’s official social media accounts, writing, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of John Gosling. We are sending our condolences to John’s wife and family.”

Drummer Mick Avory wrote, “Today we lost a dear friend and colleague, he was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humour… which made him popular member of the band, he leaves us with some happy memories. God Bless him….”

Guitarist and lead singer Dave Davies said in part that he was “dismayed” and “deeply upset” by the death of his “friend and important contributor to the Kinks music.”

“I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always,” Davies wrote. “Great musician and a great man.”

Lead singer/songwriter Ray Davies, meanwhile shared his “condolences” to Gosling’s family and wrote, “Rest in Peace dearest John.”

Gosling joined the Kinks in 1970, playing on demos of “Lola,” “Powerman” and “This Time Tomorrow.”

He spoke about the audition in a 2009 interview: “They seemed such an easy-going bunch of blokes! Dave handed me a beer from a crate in the middle of the room when I walked in and there was no starry behaviour. I remember feeling completely at home-almost as if I’d always been there.”

Gosling stayed in the band until 1978 and was later replaced by Ian Gibbons.

Gosling went on to be a founding member of the band Kast Off Kinks, made up of ex-Kinks musicians including Avory, Gibbons, Jim Rodford and John Dalton. Gosling stayed in that band until he retired in 2008.

The Kinks’ other well-known songs include “You Really Got Me,” “All Day and All of the Night” and “A Well Respected Man.”