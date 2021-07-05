John Stamos Performs With Beach Boys on CNN’s Fourth of July Special

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
John Stamos joined the Beach Boys to perform on Sunday’s Fourth in America Special, which aired on CNN.
The actor joined the group onstage for iconic hits like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Sloop John B.”
On the beach in #Florida @TheBeachBoys “Sloop John B” @MikeLoveOFCL @ALANJARDINE @JohnStamos #CNNFourthOfJuly @AnaCabrera @DanaBashCNN @donlemon 🌎🇺🇸we are a new #Podcast pls 🙏 give us a follow for all ur Rock & Wrestling needs #beachs #Happy4thofJuly #HappyBirthdayAmerica 🇺🇸🌎 pic.twitter.com/jCrcPLjcM7
— Rock And Wrestling Connection (@RockndWrestling) July 5, 2021
The performance sparked multiple trending topics on Twitter, including “John Stamos,” “The Beach Boys” and “Mike Love,” co-founder of the Beach Boys.
Stamos has a long association with the group, appearing in its 1988 video for “Kokomo.” He also performed with the Beach Boys on several other occasions, including ABC’s Dancing With the Stars in 2010 and PBS’ A Capitol Fourth special in both 2017 and 2018 and jade several appearances on their 50th reunion tour in 2012, among others.
The Full House actor currently stars on Disney+’s Big Shot.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day