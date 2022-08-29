Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as “Moon Person”

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night as the famous “Moon Person,” with his face digitally superimposed inside the helmet of the floating figure during the show’s opening moments.

“And you know what? I needed the work,” said the 59-year-old actor, who appeared again following a commercial break.

A similar clip, pre-taped before the live awards show (which was broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey), was posted to the actor’s Instagram page. In the video, Depp says, “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes … Any old thing you need.”

Depp also added, when the pre-taped bit shared on Instagram aired during the live broadcast, that he could also serve as a dentist.

It’s a surprise appearance from the actor, three months after the verdict in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The quips about his availability allude to his stalled acting career in the wake of his divorce and legal proceedings with Heard.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to MTV for comment.

In August, it was announced he would direct his first film in 25 years with the biopic Modigliani, co-produced by Al Pacino. Depp is also playing King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, which began production in July and is Depp’s first role in a feature in three years.