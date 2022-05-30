Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England

Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

Before becoming an actor, Depp had wanted to be a musician. He even testified about his early musical aspirations on the stand, noting that he wasn’t having as much success as he wanted, spurring him to turn to acting.

Depp also is part of the group Hollywood Vampires, which also features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Depp and Heard have been in district court in Fairfax, Virginia, since April 11, with each testifying; it went to the jury deliberation on Friday. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over an op-ed she wrote that was published in The Washington Post in 2018, while she is countersuing him for $100 million.

