Jon Batiste Postpones Premiere of ‘American Symphony’ at Carnegie Hall After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The Grammy winner shared his diagnosis on Friday, writing on Instagram that he'll also be absent from 'The Late Show.'

Jon Batiste attends the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jon Batiste has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing his musical appearances on The Late Show as well as postponing the premiere of American Symphony at Carnegie Hall.

The Grammy winner, 35, posted news of his diagnosis via Instagram on Friday. “Hey family, I woke up yesterday and tested positive for COVID-19,” Batiste’s message began. “To keep my family, my friends and our loyal fans safe, I will be absent from @colbertlateshow and will also unfortunately have to postpone the premiere of AMERICAN SYMPHONY at Carnegie Hall which – as many of you know – I have been working on for years.”

Batiste’s diagnosis comes days after he attended the Met Gala alongside numerous other high-profile names in Hollywood.

The musician added that he has “poured my heart and soul” into the American Symphony production and is “so disappointed” that he can’t see it through at the moment — “but it WILL happen one day,” he said.

“Thank you to my incredible team and all the musicians who have been on this journey with me,” Batiste wrote. “I look forward to the day I can share the stage with you all again and share this work with the world. Stay safe out there.”

Elsewhere, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for the virus for the second time and will be isolating during the Mother’s Day weekend. Guthrie wrote that she is only experiencing mild symptoms such as a “slight cold.”

Additional television personalities to test positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks and months include Stephen Colbert, who had to miss an episode of The Late Show; and Jimmy Kimmel, who recruited comedian Mike Birbiglia as a fill-in host for Jimmy Kimmel Live! Seth Meyers and James Corden are also among the hosts to receive positive tests in the late-night circuit.

