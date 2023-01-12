Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Joni Mitchell will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced Thursday that Mitchell will be honored with an all-star tribute concert on March 1 in Washington, D.C. “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” will premiere on PBS nationwide on March 31.

“Joni Mitchell’s music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages,” Hayden said in a statement. “Joni Mitchell’s music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius.”

Mitchell, 70, is the third woman to earn the prize following Carole King and Gloria Estefan, who won the honor alongside husband Emilio.

The Canadian icon has received nine Grammys Awards and the Polar Music Prize; she was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors; she was named MusiCares Person of the Year; and she’s been inducted into both the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“This is a very prestigious award,” Mitchell said. “Thank you for honoring me.”

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song was created to honor the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin. Last year’s recipient was Lionel Richie, and others who have earned the prize include Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Garth Brooks, Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

“Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” is a co-production of WETA Washington, D.C., Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc. and the Library of Congress.