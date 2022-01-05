Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64.

Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea.

In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos of Robin Williams, Michael J. Fox, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Bruce Willis and other fathers with their kids.

Born Joyce Adrienne Fell in Miami on May 24, 1957, she moved to Los Angeles and married Michael Ostin, who followed in his father’s footsteps to become a top executive at Warner Bros. Records and DreamWorks Records.

In addition to her father-in-law and husband, survivors include her daughters Anika (and her husband, Max), Leyla and Annabelle (and her husband, Dylan) and her granddaughter, Phoebe.

Said her family in a statement: “Those that knew her will remember her warmth and unwavering kindness, her fierceness and strength of character and the deep loyalty that underscored every interaction she had. She had unparalleled style, a sharp sense of humor and a joie de vivre that inspired everyone around her. To be in Joyce’s orbit was to have the time of your life and to feel incredibly loved.”

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

