Justin Bieber Apologizes for Endorsing Music From Controversial Country Star Morgan Wallen

Justin Bieber apologized on Wednesday for posting music from controversial country star Morgan Wallen.

After the singer posted a screenshot of Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album, and wrote “Love this album,” he later retracted his now-deleted statement and explained that he was unaware of the recent controversy surrounding the country singer.

“I had no idea that the guy’s music I posted was recently found saying racist comments, as you know I dont support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination,” Bieber wrote in a message posted to his Instagram Stories. “I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended,” the pop singer added.

Wallen made headlines earlier this year when he used a racial slur in video footage released by TMZ in February. The video, which circulated online, saw Wallen arriving home with some friends and yelling profanities, including the N-word. He subsequently apologized, acknowledging that he was on “hour 72” of a bender and that he let many people down including his parents.

Bieber, again through an Instagram Story, shared times in his life when he has used inappropriate language. “When I was a kid, I was incredibly ignorant and said some very hurtful racist jokes that clearly were not funny. I hurt a lot of people especially the Black people in my life but was fortunate enough to have had them educate me on the horrifying origin of the n word. This brings those painful memories back up, I will always take ownership for my ignorance and my past because I know I am not that person.”

He continued, “I know that I have apologized for this before but knowing that this is such a sensitive issue I believe its important to bring this up to hopefully educate people who may be ignorant to the topic of racism and how hurtful it is.”

After the video, Wallen lost his recording contract with Big Loud Records and had his music pulled from several radio networks such as iHeartRadio. In an interview with Good Morning America last month, Wallen said that his use of the N-word happened only among a certain group of friends, but that it was “ignorant” and “wrong.” He further revealed that he checked into a rehab facility in San Diego, California.