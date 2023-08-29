K-pop Leaders HYBE and Geffen Records Are Looking for the Next Global Girl Group

Geffen Records and HYBE, the K-Pop entertainment company that launched BTS, have joined forces to find the next global girl group.

On Monday the companies revealed the top 20 contestants — selected from 120,000 submissions — who will compete to be in the international group, which will be created based on the K-pop training and development system. The process of developing the group will be chronicled in an upcoming Netflix documentary series, which will air in 2024. Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, whose credits includes the Michelle Obama doc ​​Becoming and Civil: Ben Crump, will direct.

Dream Academy courtesy HYBE x Geffen Records

HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and John Janick, chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M, were onsite Monday alongside the contestants at IGA Studios in Santa Monica.

“I have wanted to form an international group based on K-pop methodology for a while. To do this I believed we needed a capable partner. When I met John (Janick), from the first moment, we both felt instantly that we had a connection, musically and creatively,” Si-Hyuk said in a statement. “I am very proud of the rich history we have made and the tremendous talent we have found. I am proud of the opportunities we have created within the K-pop universe.”

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, announced its joint venture partnership with Universal Music Group’s Geffen Records in 2021. Acts signed to Geffen include Olivia Rodrigo and Kali Uchis, while HYBE has launched successful groups like Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen and Enhypen, along with pop stars BTS. Since releasing their debut single in 2013, BTS has launched 10 Top 10 hits on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, including six No. 1s. They became the first Korean act to top the Hot 100 and the first Korean act to earn a Grammy nomination; so far they’ve received five Grammy nominations.

“Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music and creativity. To develop a global group with Bang, with the best of K-pop methodology, and our Geffen team, is truly special and will bring to life a first-of-its kind experience in music,” Janick said in a statement. “Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”

The 20 aspiring performers will take part in an audition program called The Debut: Dream Academy, which will premiere on Sept. 1 on YouTube and Japanese streaming channel Abema. The finale will air on Nov. 17 — when the final members of the group, as well as the group name, will be revealed. Fans will select the final performers by voting via TikTok and Weverse.