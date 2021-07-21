Skip to main content
Kanye West Confirms New Album ‘Donda’ to Drop This Friday

The announcement aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in a Beats ad starring track star Sha’Carri Richardson.

Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kanye West announced the release of his newest album Donda, which is set to drop this Friday.

The announcement was featured in a Beats by Dre ad — scored and edited by West — starring America’s fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson. The ad featured the track star lining up to run a 100m sprint, while a preview of album track “No Child Left Behind” played in the background.

The commercial spot aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals. Donda will be West’s most recent project since his last album Jesus is King, which released in 2019.

The ad also announced an album listening event set to take place this Thursday in Atlanta. The event will take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be live streamed globally via Apple Music.

Watch the ad below.

