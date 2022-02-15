Kanye “Ye” West Apologizes for Instagram Behavior: “Sharing Screen Shots Was Jarring and Came Off as Harassing Kim”

Kanye West says he’s taking accountability for sharing private communications with former partner Kim Kardashian on his Instagram.

The rapper and center of the new three-part Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs took to his verified social media account on Tuesday to express regret over his escalating actions involving his ex in the last few weeks. In the message, Ye addresses his consistent use of caps in Instagram photo captions and across his social media and his decision to post private texts between him and Kardashian on several occasions on his public account, prompting her to at one point ask why Ye can’t keep any of their conversations private.

In the post, he acknowledged how posting about his communications with Kardashian were seen by many as harassment.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability,” he wrote. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

Ye said of his latest string of posts, which have since been removed from his Instagram account, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them.”

He added that he is working on his communication, writing, “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders.”

The apology follows weeks of West publicly and negatively fixating on Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, following their divorce which was confirmed in February. West’s repeated comments resulted in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and the mother of her and West’s four children to message the rapper requesting that he stop. Their exchange was captured in screenshots of her texts to West, published in the since-deleted Instagram posts.

“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment, and someone will hurt Pete, and this will be all your fault,” read a screenshot of Kardashian’s text to Ye, to which he responded in an Instagram caption: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Instagram for clarity on whether West’s deleted posts were in violation of any Instagram posting policy.

West also posted screenshots of Kardashian questioning why he repeatedly published their private exchanges to his social media, where he has more than 13.4 million followers. Ye responded, “Cause I got a text from my favourite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why Wouldn’t I tell everyone!!!!”

In another deleted post, West shared that he had sent a black pick-up truck full of roses to Kardashian, following a slew of posts in which he repeatedly attacked Davidson’s character.

Despite publicly dating model Julia Fox since early 2022, West published a plea to reunite the family to his social account, writing, “God please bring our family back together” next to a collage of family photos that posted around the time of Kardashian’s March Vogue cover.