Kanye West Sets ‘Donda 2’ Album Release Date

Kanye West is ready for round two of Donda.

The Grammy-winning artist announced Donda 2, a follow-up to his 10th studio album, which was released in August 2021. West, who now goes by “Ye,” took to social media to announce his 11th album, which will release Feb. 22, 2022.

Donda 2 marks West’s first sequel album in his decades-long career and is executive produced by Future. The announcement featured a photo of his Chicago home on fire, the same home he rebuilt during one of his listening parties for Donda in 2021.

Donda, which was named after his mother who died in 2007, arrived two years after his previous album, Jesus is King. Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more appeared on the album.

During his third listening party in Chicago, West brought out controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of whom were featured on the album, and stood on the steps of his rebuilt childhood home.

Donda is nominated for several Grammys, including album of the year and rap album of the year, while “Hurricane” and “Jail” are up for best melodic rap performance and best rap song, respectively.

Ahead of the release of Donda 2, a documentary about the musician premiered at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, before it hits Netflix Feb. 16. jeen-yuhs details West’s rise in music, from young producer and wannabe rapper to Grammy winner and global superstar.

The documentary also covers the 2007 death of West’s mother, the rapper’s mental health struggles and his failed presidential bid in 2020.