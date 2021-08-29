Kanye West Finally Releases ‘Donda’ Album

Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kanye West finally released his 10th studio album, Donda, to streaming services on Sunday morning — marking an end to a five-week buildup that included four official public listening events and plenty of social media speculation.

Donda, named after West’s mother who died in 2007, arrives two years since his ninth studio album, Jesus is King. Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more appear on the album. The official credits for “Jail” list Brian Warner (aka Marilyn Manson) as a composer and lyricist, who controversially appeared at West’s third listening event in Chicago. The track “New Again” credits Chris Brown as a composer and lyricist.

The album by the 22-time Grammy winner has experienced multiple delays as it’s been promoted across several listening events (one in Las Vegas, two in Atlanta on July 23 and August 6, and last Thursday in Chicago). The rapper even lived inside Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium for a period this summer in attempts to complete it.

Ahead of the album’s release on Saturday evening, West took to Instagram to post photos of text threads noting DaBaby’s manager was not clearing the rapper’s verse for “Jail.” On Spotify, there is a song titled “Jail” that features Jay-Z’s verse and then another song titled “Jail pt 2” that is currently unavailable. On YouTube, “Jail pt 2” is available to stream and includes DaBaby’s verse.

The first official preview of Donda appeared in a Beats by Dre commercial, starring track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson and featuring West’s “No Child Left Behind.” Richardson helped promote another Donda track, “Glory” with Dr. Dre, in a second Beats by Dre ad.

Listen to Donda below.