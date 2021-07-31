Kanye West Announces Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Kanye West will host yet another Donda listening event ahead of the planned Aug. 6 release of his tenth studio album.

Creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, the public listening party will take place on Aug. 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST. It was revealed on the rapper’s Instagram account and via Def Dam’s Twitter on Friday. Like the first album event, the upcoming release party will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets can be purchased through starting Monday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The record initially premiered on July 22nd to a sold-out crowd at the Atlanta stadium, only a day ahead of its original July 23 release date. That event, which was live-streamed globally via Apple Music, followed the announcement of West’s latest album during a Beats by Dre commercial spot that aired during Game 6 of the NBA finals. Starring American track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, the ad was scored and edited by West.

Though no official track list has been released, songs played during the first listening session featured appearances by Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Pusha T and more.

Earlier this week, the rapper revealed that he was living in the Atlanta stadium while completing work on the album, which had its release date pushed from July to early August.

#DONDA Album release 8/5

Mercedes Benz Stadium pic.twitter.com/fT3a2lfJLX — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) July 30, 2021

Along with details around when and where the second Donda listening event will take place, the social media announcement included an image of a loading symbol on top of an all-white background, along with confirmation of the album title. The Grammy winner’s album was named after his mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007. Donda follows West’s 2019 gospel-themed album Jesus Is King.