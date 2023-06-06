Latin Superstar Karol G Signs With Interscope Records

Latin superstar Karol G has signed with Interscope Records.

Tuesday’s announcement comes months after the singer’s Mañana Será Bonito became the first Spanish-language album by a female artist to top the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Mañana Será Bonito marked a new era for me that came with many unforgettable milestones. I’m continuously amazed at the support my fans give me, which motivates me to deliver the best of me, and I’m certain that this partnership with Interscope and their incredible team will help us continue building and making history. I’m thrilled to see what’s to come,” Karol G said in a statement.

The Latin Grammy-winning artist signed to Universal Music Latin Entertainment in 2016. Interscope, which is also part of the Universal Music Group family, is the home to artists like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Karol G, who is Colombian, has generated nearly 80 billion global music streams and launched hits like “Provenza,” “TQG” with Shakira, “Mamiii” with Becky G, “Bichota” and “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj. She is one of the rare artists who can sell out stadium shows, like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, and will embark on her Mañana Será Bonito Stadium Tour in August.

“Karol G is without a doubt one of the most powerful, creative and dynamic artists in the world,” said John Janick, chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “We are thrilled to welcome her into the IGA family and look forward to working with her and her team on the next phase of her incredible career.”

Karol G’s career has expanded outside of music, too: She voiced the character Chima in the 2021 animated film Koati and she will appear in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda opposite Sofia Vergara.

“Our partnership with Karol and her team dates back to the beginning of her career, and it has been a thrilling journey filled with incredible music. She is simply one of the most exciting artists in popular music today and we’re honored she has chosen to deepen her partnership with UMG for many more years to come,” said UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.